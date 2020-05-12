II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Raised to $71.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the scientific and technical instruments company's stock. Cowen's price objective points to a potential upside of 52.62% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IIVI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded II-VI from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.18.

II-VI stock traded up $10.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.52. 4,755,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,713. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The business's 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -68.89 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,566,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,900 shares of company stock worth $1,665,950. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 62.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $101,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,629 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of II-VI by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,517,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 797,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,387,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $80,382,000 after purchasing an additional 674,256 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $46,943,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 2,106.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $44,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company's stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

