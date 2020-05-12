II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Price Up 21% After Earnings Beat

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) rose 21% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $43.85, approximately 9,442,259 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 428% from the average daily volume of 1,787,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a "hold" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.56.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,694,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,278. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,943,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 2,106.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $44,562,000 after buying an additional 1,263,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 62.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $101,502,000 after buying an additional 1,105,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $29,066,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter worth $26,918,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company's stock.

The company's 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

