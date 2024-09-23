Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.07

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.07 and last traded at $32.07, with a volume of 6743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMCR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Immunocore from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.40.

The company's 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.25. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Immunocore's revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Immunocore by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 346,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth $1,314,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,450,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company's stock worth $66,684,000 after acquiring an additional 956,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunocore by 1,867.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,358 shares of the company's stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 152,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company's stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

