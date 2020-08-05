International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $21.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. International Money Express traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 2926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Money Express from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in International Money Express by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in International Money Express by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in International Money Express by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company's stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.11.

About International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]