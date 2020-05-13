Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Hold Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.50 target price on the communications equipment provider's stock. Rosenblatt Securities' target price points to a potential downside of 5.17% from the stock's previous close.

INFN has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Vertical Group started coverage on Infinera in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Infinera from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $330.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.31 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The company's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc acquired 3,200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $13,984,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,120,389 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $215,336,000 after purchasing an additional 210,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,937 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 330,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237,632 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $17,766,000 after purchasing an additional 83,074 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,922,400 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 550,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Infinera by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,437,743 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

