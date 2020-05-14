Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $4.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Infinera shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 169,263 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INFN. Northland Securities cut Infinera from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinera from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.63.

In other news, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree bought 1,200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc bought 3,200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,984,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.82% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $792,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,015,712 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 750,287 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,497 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 44,085 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. The business had revenue of $330.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Corp. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Pharmaceutical Companies Working on a Coronavirus Cure

We are living through interesting times. Not an hour goes by when Americans don’t receive some reminder of the impact the coronavirus has on our lives. The race is on for an effective, FDA-approved treatment for the virus. Despite, vaccines being available for human trial in record time, we are many months away from having a viable vaccine.



However, we may be somewhat closer in finding some antiviral treatments. And if you’ve watched the market closely this week, any news on that front tends to move the market in a positive direction.



That brings up another truth of investing. There are some stocks that thrive from other stocks misery. And that’s why we’ve put together this special report. If you’re an investor who is looking to jump into this bear market, the pharmaceutical sector is a logical choice.



A combination of big-name drug companies as well as smaller startup companies are working around the clock to develop vaccines or treatments that will target the infection caused by the novel coronavirus.

View the "8 Pharmaceutical Companies Working on a Coronavirus Cure".