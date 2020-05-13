Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 target price on the technology company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price target indicates a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock's current price.

According to Zacks, "Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. "

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INSG. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a "sell" rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inseego from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inseego from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.25.

INSG stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.91. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.15.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.70 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Inseego by 6,363.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inseego by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the technology company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

