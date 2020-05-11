Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $140.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Irhythm Technologies traded as high as $134.05 and last traded at $132.89, with a volume of 25375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.52.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $123.86.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 53,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,240,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,789 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,543,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $64,252.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $445,418.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,312 shares of company stock worth $5,365,850 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Irhythm Technologies by 53.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000.

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.06.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.



Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believes that the company is headed. If a number of insiders sell shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have weak future earnings and that the share price will decline in the near future.



For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO and COO all recently sold shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may negatively effect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.



This slideshow lists the 12 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.

View the "12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning".