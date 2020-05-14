Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ITCI. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a "buy" rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $286,761.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 7,297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $150,537.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,535.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,932,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $45,069,000 after buying an additional 1,150,566 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 1st quarter worth about $13,542,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,437,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $68,209,000 after buying an additional 527,274 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $16,060,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,679,000. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Pharmaceutical Companies Working on a Coronavirus Cure

We are living through interesting times. Not an hour goes by when Americans don’t receive some reminder of the impact the coronavirus has on our lives. The race is on for an effective, FDA-approved treatment for the virus. Despite, vaccines being available for human trial in record time, we are many months away from having a viable vaccine.



However, we may be somewhat closer in finding some antiviral treatments. And if you’ve watched the market closely this week, any news on that front tends to move the market in a positive direction.



That brings up another truth of investing. There are some stocks that thrive from other stocks misery. And that’s why we’ve put together this special report. If you’re an investor who is looking to jump into this bear market, the pharmaceutical sector is a logical choice.



A combination of big-name drug companies as well as smaller startup companies are working around the clock to develop vaccines or treatments that will target the infection caused by the novel coronavirus.

View the "8 Pharmaceutical Companies Working on a Coronavirus Cure".