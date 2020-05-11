Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.73% from the company's previous close.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Jack in the Box from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.15. The company had a trading volume of 337,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,619. The stock's 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. Jack in the Box's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company's stock, valued at $190,657.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $76,915,000 after acquiring an additional 122,325 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $69,847,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 883,019 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $68,902,000 after buying an additional 109,130 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $40,704,000 after buying an additional 395,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,717,000.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

