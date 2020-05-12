J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) PT Lowered to $104.00 at Sidoti

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Sidoti from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Sidoti's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JCOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of J2 Global from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of J2 Global from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of JCOM stock traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. 47,157 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,556. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.36 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other J2 Global news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,703,669 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $159,651,000 after buying an additional 936,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $51,678,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $213,040,000 after buying an additional 355,483 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $12,518,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in J2 Global by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $55,711,000 after purchasing an additional 163,769 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

