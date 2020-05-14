Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KPTI. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a "hold" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $225,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,489 shares in the company, valued at $17,261,332.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ran Frenkel sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $49,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,066 shares in the company, valued at $594,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,667 shares of company stock worth $1,300,597 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company's stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

