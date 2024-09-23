Free Trial
→ Forget Trump and Kamala (From Investors Alley) (Ad)

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Knightscope logo with Business Services background

Shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session's volume of 48,312 shares.The stock last traded at $5.06 and had previously closed at $5.14.

Knightscope Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $592.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knightscope stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP - Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,750 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,850 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Knightscope worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knightscope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

→ The #1 Crypto for AI (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Knightscope right now?

Before you consider Knightscope, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Knightscope wasn't on the list.

While Knightscope currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginners Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
How the US Will Win the Great Lithium Race
China spent $60B+ on lithium infrastructure in the past decade. It possesses 7.9% of the world’s supply, but i...
DealMaker | Sponsored
7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy at 52-Week Lows
In this special presentation, we're offering you seven stocks that meet two criteria important to investors in...
MarketBeat
The election trade you can't lose
Politics is an unpredictable game. But no matter what happens in the next few months... There's one thin...
Investors Alley | Sponsored
7 Best Data Center Stocks to Own for the Long Haul
Investing is often about timing and basic predictive analysis. That is, you want to have your capital in secto...
MarketBeat
Sell NVDA Now?
Guess who's selling NVDA next The most successful hedge fund in history quietly sold 500,000 shares. Here's...
Chaikin Analytics | Sponsored
7 Stocks with High Short Interest - Market Getting These Right?
In a healthy market, stocks move both up and down. Traders who speculate that a stock will go down in price ar...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Investing in Shopify Stock: Growth and Future Returns

Investing in Shopify Stock: Growth and Future Returns

Explore why Shopify is a top choice for investors looking for high-growth e-commerce stocks. In this video, we dive into Shopify’s robust growth strategy, strong balance sheet, and potential for futur

Related Videos

3 No-Brainer Stock Picks For The Long-Haul
Market Fear Spikes as Recession Looms: What It Means For Your Stocks
Top Stock Picks Amid Tech Market Meltdown

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines