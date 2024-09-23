Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session's volume of 48,312 shares.The stock last traded at $5.06 and had previously closed at $5.14.

Knightscope Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $592.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Knightscope stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP - Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,750 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,850 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Knightscope worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

