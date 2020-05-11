Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Given New $16.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its price target decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price suggests a potential upside of 75.63% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barrington Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Laureate Education from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Laureate Education from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.29.

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The business's 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.72.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,056,440 shares of the company's stock worth $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,776,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,833,000 after buying an additional 1,595,382 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 4,134,958 shares of the company's stock worth $72,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,120,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

