$0.55 EPS Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products' earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Lawson Products reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.19. Zacks' earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.77 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lawson Products from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Lawson Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lawson Products presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.00.

LAWS stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $35.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $315.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the second quarter worth $848,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the second quarter worth $704,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the second quarter worth $584,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Lawson Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,343,508 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $116,059,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lawson Products by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,258 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]