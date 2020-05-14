Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LITE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $90.37.

LITE stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company's 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,608 shares of company stock valued at $701,179. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Lumentum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company's stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Lumentum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Lumentum by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lumentum by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

