Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Grand Canyon Education has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $1,121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,117 shares of the company's stock worth $60,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the company's stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company's stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

