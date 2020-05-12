LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.62% from the stock's current price.

According to Zacks, "Shares of LPL Financial have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2020 results benefited from higher revenues, partly offset by an increase in costs. Elevated expenses mainly due to higher compensation and benefits costs are expected to hurt the company’s bottom line to an extent. Uncertainties about the performance of the capital markets remain a concern. While the company’s strong capital position, solid advisor productivity and inorganic growth efforts are expected to continue supporting top-line growth; the presence of substantial amounts of goodwill on its balance sheet makes us apprehensive. Goodwill is subject to annual impairment reviews, which might adversely affect the company’s financials."

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LPL Financial from a "buy" rating to a "conviction-buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LPL Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.00.

LPLA stock traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $62.23. 332,627 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. LPL Financial's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

