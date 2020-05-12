LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.60% from the company's previous close.

According to Zacks, "LivePerson, Inc. is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers. LivePerson opens the new click-to-message ad extension to larger companies by adding three important dimensions. First, it tracks and distributes ad responses to teams that may be across geographies - essential for an ad campaign at a larger scale - and measures the results. LivePerson provides an optional, pay-for-performance team of people who can answer these SMS conversations and can handle many queries itself, or transfer them to in-house representatives where needed. LivePerson enables brands to manage message conversations from many media and communications channels in one solution and one workforce. This lets large advertisers scale without staffing pains, and has been shown to improve conversion rates when deployed. "

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LivePerson from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine downgraded LivePerson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on LivePerson from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.93.

Shares of LPSN opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.07. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.53% and a negative net margin of 37.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,688,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $656,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,860 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

20 Stocks to Sell Now

Most people know that brokerage rankings are overstated because of pressure from publicly-traded companies. No investor relations person wants to see "hold" and "sell" ratings issued for their stock. In reality, a "buy" rating really means "hold." "Hold" ratings really mean "sell" and "sell" ratings mean get out while you still can.



If Wall Street's top analysts are consistently giving "hold" and "sell" ratings to a stock, you know there's a serious problem. We've compiled a list of the companies that Wall Street's top equities research analysts are consistently giving "hold" and "sell" ratings too. If you own one of these stocks, consider getting out while there's still time.



This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the lowest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks to Sell Now".