Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $280.00 at Cowen

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the apparel retailer's stock. Cowen's price target suggests a potential upside of 22.06% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LULU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $234.39.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $229.39 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $208.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total value of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company's stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

