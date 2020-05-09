LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is an online consumer finance platform for educated young adults primarily in China. The Company provide technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is based in China. "

LX has been the topic of several other research reports. China Renaissance Securities cut LexinFintech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $16.58 price objective on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised LexinFintech from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LexinFintech from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. LexinFintech currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.22.

Shares of LX opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.50. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.56 by $2.31. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,899,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,052,000 after purchasing an additional 997,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. TT International grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 3,448,423 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,907 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,936,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,782,000 after purchasing an additional 530,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,538,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,667 shares during the last quarter. 25.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

