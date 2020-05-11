LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the ride-sharing company's stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.94% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on LYFT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of LYFT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on LYFT from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on LYFT from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on LYFT from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. LYFT currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.00.

LYFT stock opened at $32.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.72. LYFT has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 49.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LYFT will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $25,725.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 38.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 10.9% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $80,549,000 after buying an additional 295,593 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LYFT by 38.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

