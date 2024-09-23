Seres Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,575 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 102% compared to the typical volume of 1,771 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seres Therapeutics

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider Teresa L. Young sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $26,438.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,432.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,844 shares of company stock worth $30,104. Insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 729,514 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Seres Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,625. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $170.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

