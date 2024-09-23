Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Shares Gap Down to $10.40

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.04. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 320 shares changing hands.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.32 million for the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.2246 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METCB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 10.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,040 shares of the company's stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 1,237.6% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the company's stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 13,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company's stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

