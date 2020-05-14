MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Raised to $28.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. Wedbush's price objective points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock's previous close.

MGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company's stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $24.63. 192,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 62.43% and a negative net margin of 222.14%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 8,032 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $168,270.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,079.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MacroGenics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MacroGenics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MacroGenics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MacroGenics by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

