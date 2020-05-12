Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. SunTrust Banks' price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.15% from the company's previous close.

MIME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Dougherty & Co raised Mimecast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $52.89.

Mimecast stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.13. 1,401,795 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,946. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -365.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business's revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,719,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,591,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,182,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total transaction of $132,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,700. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,072,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,383,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

