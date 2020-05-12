Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 8,458 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MIME stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,885. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. Mimecast Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -366.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MIME shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Mimecast presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

