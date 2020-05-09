Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America's price target indicates a potential upside of 6.42% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $67.24.

MNST opened at $65.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,650,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company's stock worth $1,117,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company's stock worth $342,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,408 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,108.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,166,596 shares of the company's stock worth $137,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company's stock worth $727,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company's stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

