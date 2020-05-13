Isan Chen Sells 33,334 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,500,070.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,637,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.59. 441,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $83.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.95. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company's stock.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

