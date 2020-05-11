Credit Suisse Group Boosts Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target to $136.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Credit Suisse Group's price objective points to a potential upside of 36.10% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MYOK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myokardia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $94.09.

MYOK traded up $38.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.93. 415,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,100. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 2.13. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myokardia will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $410,833.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,635,144.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,305 shares of company stock valued at $595,647. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth about $74,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,182,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Myokardia by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 454,427 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 282,699 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in Myokardia by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 195,871 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 81,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Myokardia by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,411 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $87,929,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares in the last quarter.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

