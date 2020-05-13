Anastasios Gianakakos Sells 25,000 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total transaction of $2,546,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $292,400.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,500 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $111,925.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,060. Myokardia Inc has a 12 month low of $42.65 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $56.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 2.13.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myokardia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $149,414,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Myokardia by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,411 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $87,929,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth $74,665,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Myokardia by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,957 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $72,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth $53,182,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myokardia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.64.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

See Also: Commodities

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning

An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.



Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believes that the company is headed. If a number of insiders sell shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have weak future earnings and that the share price will decline in the near future.



For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO and COO all recently sold shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may negatively effect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.



This slideshow lists the 12 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.

View the "12 Stocks Corporate Insiders are Abandoning".