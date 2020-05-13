Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Shares of NEOG opened at $64.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company's 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $65.64. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Neogen's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 734 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $44,495.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $333,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at $666,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,360 shares of company stock worth $3,117,680 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Neogen by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company's stock worth $117,648,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 992,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,007,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 868,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company's stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

