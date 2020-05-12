HC Wainwright Cuts Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $26.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. HC Wainwright's price objective points to a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.88 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 335.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,696.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $31,155.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,554 shares of company stock valued at $928,742 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,938,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $322,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $135,146,000 after purchasing an additional 276,983 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,962,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,969,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $64,096,000 after purchasing an additional 312,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,495,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company's stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

