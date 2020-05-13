Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Sell

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company's sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. "

NSIT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Insight Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $67.00 to $63.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Insight Enterprises from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $64.63.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.54. The business's fifty day moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average is $58.82.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises's revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.94 per share, with a total value of $109,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at $181,906.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the software maker's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the software maker's stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

