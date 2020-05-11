NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the data storage provider's stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTAP. BidaskClub cut shares of NetApp from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a "hold" rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $59.10.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $716,139,000 after acquiring an additional 66,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,548,932 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $231,336,000 after acquiring an additional 132,196 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,468 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $197,682,000 after acquiring an additional 454,210 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,336,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,762,101 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $109,614,000 after acquiring an additional 38,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company's stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

