Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the software maker's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock's previous close.

According to Zacks, "Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users' interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. "

NUAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nuance Communications from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. Nuance Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $293,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 541,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,581,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,086 shares of company stock worth $2,368,215. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth $115,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,397,479 shares of the software maker's stock worth $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 581,960 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,150,885 shares of the software maker's stock worth $109,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686,280 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $83,556,000 after acquiring an additional 278,610 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 91.3% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $59,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

