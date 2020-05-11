NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $360.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the computer hardware maker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock's current price.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $280.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $312.50 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $264.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.05. The firm has a market cap of $192.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,841,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

