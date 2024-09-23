NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Tench Coxe Sells 1,000,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.26. The company had a trading volume of 205,812,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,111,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm's revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here