NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $360.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $321.48 and last traded at $321.07, with a volume of 4837025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.50.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $294.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $280.93.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,438 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $192.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

