Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.20% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $117.38.

NXST stock opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $133.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.29.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $503,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,447,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $35,127.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares of the company's stock, valued at $375,716.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,125 shares of company stock valued at $160,670 and sold 19,978 shares valued at $1,294,073. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. Selz Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

