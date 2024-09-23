Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Down to $52.14

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.14, but opened at $50.72. Omega Flex shares last traded at $50.72, with a volume of 1,023 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Flex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Omega Flex Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $513.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter.

Omega Flex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Omega Flex's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the first quarter worth about $3,513,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Omega Flex by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,759 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Omega Flex by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,695 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 36.06% of the company's stock.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Featured Articles

