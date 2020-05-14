Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $147.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $177.36 on Thursday. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $180.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.15 and a 200 day moving average of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -99.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,281,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $5,898,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,450,254.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,486 shares of company stock valued at $47,993,602. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company's stock worth $216,043,000 after purchasing an additional 136,687 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Okta by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company's stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

