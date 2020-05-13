Charles Race Sells 50,000 Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.49, for a total transaction of $8,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,281,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Charles Race also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $6,622,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00.

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.36. 2,032,011 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,263. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of -99.64 and a beta of 0.99. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company's stock worth $940,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Okta by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Okta by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,828,000 after acquiring an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 98.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,063,000 after acquiring an additional 502,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Okta currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $147.21.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

