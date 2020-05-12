ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the semiconductor company's stock. Raymond James' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.94% from the company's previous close.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm's 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

