Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Price Target Increased to $24.50 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $21.00 to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the basic materials company's stock. Deutsche Bank's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PAAS. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pan American Silver from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pan American Silver from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Pan American Silver from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.11.

Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 163,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,435. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 147.13, a PEG ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.26. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.18 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.19%. Pan American Silver's revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $6,707,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,054,294 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 174,031 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1,360.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 261,770 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 243,850 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

