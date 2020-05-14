BidaskClub Downgrades PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to Strong Sell

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a "c" rating to a "d" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.14.

PACW stock opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Stine purchased 9,200 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,458,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 167.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 744,879 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 466,194 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 120.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 729,986 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,081,000 after buying an additional 398,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $82,851,000 after buying an additional 312,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,518,000 after buying an additional 298,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company's stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

