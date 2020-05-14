Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PCH. Raymond James raised their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Potlatchdeltic presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. Potlatchdeltic has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Potlatchdeltic will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

