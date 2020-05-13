Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives Buy Rating from Wedbush

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush's target price would suggest a potential upside of 97.65% from the stock's current price.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. Pacira Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,149.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.77.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,874 shares of the company's stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,814 shares of the company's stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

