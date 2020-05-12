Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the software maker's stock. Citigroup's price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Paylocity from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Friday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $129.07.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.17. 18,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,613. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.27, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.99.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Paylocity by 76.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter valued at $851,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,234 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $40,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the software maker's stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 6,872.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the software maker's stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company's stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

