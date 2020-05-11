Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PENN. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $24.25.

PENN stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,828,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,901. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.31.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($4.62). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. Penn National Gaming's quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,470 shares of the company's stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,528 shares of the company's stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company's stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most

There are more than 450 energy companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pipeline companies, power plant operators, oil and gas production companies and other energy stocks, it can be hard to identify which energy companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 8,000 distinct recommendations for energy companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same energy stock.



This slide show lists the 15 energy companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most".